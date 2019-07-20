Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THIS year’s edition of the annual Safeguard Zimbabwe Open Squash Championships will take place at the Bulawayo Squash Club from August 1-4.

The country’s premier Squash competition will see male and female participants competing in individual and doubles categories.

The Zimbabwe Open Squash Tournament was brought back to life by the Matabeleland Squash Association in 2004 after a sabbatical and is now an annual event at Bulawayo Squash Club.

Last year’s competition attracted players from South Africa, Nigeria, Zambia, Malawi Swaziland and hosts Zimbabwe.

Registration fees have been pegged at $50 per section plus an additional $20 per additional section entered.

“Preparations so far are going well and we are now doing the final touches in terms of preparing for the tournament.

The only thing left is to confirm whether participants from abroad are coming”, said Lucky Mlilo, president of the Squash Racquets Association of Zimbabwe.

Squash is a ball sport played in a four-walled court with a small, hollow rubber ball.

The players alternate in striking the ball with their racquets onto the playable surfaces of the four walls of the court.

The object of the game is to hit the ball in such a way that the opponent is not able to play a valid return.