Econet has acknowledged the network challenges being faced by consumers since the early hours of today.







In a statement issued by the organisation, it seems there is a fault with the generators supporting the network during power outages:

Our engineers are busy working to resolve a network fault that started when generators at our Network Operations Centre failed to kickoff following a ZESA power outage.



The problem has since been isolated and our technical teams are working flat out to resolve the issue. We sincerely regret the inconvenience this has caused to our customers. Econet Statement

Hopefully, the issues can be resolved sooner rather than later as the blackout has affected both the mobile network and EcoCash, the mobile money that is relied on by millions of Zimbabweans.

