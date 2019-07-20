Issues to do with power have been quite interesting considering the current power bind we find ourselves in. Kenya, on the other hand, has made a great stride and launched a wind power plant that will generate 310 MW of electricity (no small feat).







The recently commissioned Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP) plant in Marsabit County is the largest wind farm on the continent and the 365 wind turbines each have a capacity to deliver 850 kilovolts.

Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) indicated the country will save $9.675 million annually in fuel imports used to generate electricity. This is not the first renewable energy project in Kenya as close to 70 percent of the nation’s electricity comes from renewable sources such as hydropower and geothermal – more than three times the global average.







Today, we again raised the bar for the continent as we unveil Africa’s single largest wind farm,. Kenya is without doubt on course to be a global leader in renewable energy. Uhuru Kenyatta