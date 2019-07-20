Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN cricket all rounder Solomon Mire has announced his retirement from the game at the age of 29.

Mire made his cricket debut for Centrals in 2007, scoring 94 runs against the Southerns in the Faithwear Inter-Provincial One-Day competition. In 2008, he was part of the Zimbabwe Under-19 team’s unsuccesful trip to the Youth World Cup in Malaysia.

“I informed the players and technical staff of my decision at the end of the recent tour and wanted to formally announce my decision to retire from Zimbabwe Cricket in all formats with immediate effect.

Representing my country at the highest level for me has been the highest honour and service I could ever give and I have been extremely privileged to have been afforded the opportunity,” wrote Mire on his Instagram account.

Teammate Sikandar Raza, while noting that he respected Mire’s decision, however, said he was not in agreement with it.

“I fully respect your decision but don’t agree with it because I am finding it really tough to come to terms with the fact that I have lost a great teammate and a player.”

Mire’s last match for Zimbabwe was on July 14 this year during the tour of Ireland. He bows out of the game after representing his country in two Tests, 47 ODIs and nine T20s, scoring over 1000 runs.