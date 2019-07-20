Sharon Buwerimwe, Court Reporter

A PROPHET from Bulawayo has been sentenced to 24 months in prison for ‘‘attempting to rape’’ a Form Four pupil during a ritual.

Khawulani Ndlovu (44) was asked by the victim’s mother to help her 18-year-old daughter who had a mental problem but he ended up attempting to sleep with her.

Ndlovu pleaded guilty to an indecent assault charge before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Ulukile Muleya who jailed him for 24 months. Ndlovu will however, serve an effective 18 months in prison as six months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecutor, Mr Nathan Marime said on May 4 at around 5PM, Ndlovu took the victim into his bedroom and instructed her to pull up her blouse.

“Ndlovu applied pinkish cream on the victim’s stomach and instructed the girl to lie on her back on the bed facing up. He positioned himself in between the girl’s legs and started fondling her breasts and touching her all over the body,” he said.

The girl told the court that the prophet had intentions to rape her.

“Ndlovu pulled up a shirt that I was wearing and he removed my bra. He took some liquid and rubbed it all over my body and he got his hands inside my skirt to feel my privates.

“I then realised that Ndlovu was no longer praying for me but romancing me. I told him that I wanted to go home but he replied that he was not yet done with me,” she said.

The girl said she escaped and ran home.The court heard that the matter came to light when the victim's aunt visited her and she narrated her ordeal.