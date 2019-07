As you may know by now, Econet network (and EcoCash by association) seems to have blacked out in most of the country. Those who rely on more than one network took to Twitter to vent their frustrations with the largest mobile network provider.







Econet network down in Bulawayo since about 9.50AM. When you do finally fix it @econet_support, I ask for my daily bundle back. Thanks in advance! — Mduduzi Mathuthu (@Mathuthu) July 20, 2019

Econet basically shut down the country — Captain (@don_ndawi) July 20, 2019

Econet yatiuraira basa 🤦‍♂️ — taku (@Takueg) July 20, 2019

Dear @EcoCashZW .i spent the whole morning in a fuel queue, i get to the pump your ecocash platform is down.I can’t buy fuel after wasting 4hrs in a queue.😓😓. #Asakhe — Zenzele (@zenzele) July 20, 2019

