Sharon Buwerimwe, Chronicle Reporter

ZANU-PF secretary for administration, Cde Obert Mpofu, has said the MDC Alliance has no capacity to rule and develop the country and the electorate should vote for a tried and tested revolutionary party whose interest is to uplift their lives.

Cde Mpofu said this during a rally in Lupane to drum up support for the party’s Lupane East candidate, Cde Mbongeni Dube, ahead of by-elections on August 3.

The Lupane East seat fell vacant following the death of Zanu-PF Parliamentarian Cde Sithembile Gumbo in April due to injuries sustained in a road accident.

Cde Mpofu said Zanu-PF has done a lot to develop the area.

“I’m not here to address but to ask you to vote for your candidate, Cde Dube. Zanu-PF is known for development, we have done a lot in this country. The MDC Alliance has never built clinics, schools and roads for this country. Show me a school that was built by that party in this community?” he asked.

Cde Mpofu said village heads have a role to play in making people vote for the right party which is Zanu-PF.

“We are not voting to win but we are voting so that our lives will be well catered for. It is so obvious that we will win because we had so many elections and all the votes went to Zanu-PF.

“Village heads should continue fishing for more people to vote for the winning party,” he said.

Cde Mpofu urged party supporters who attended the rally to continue supporting their leaders.

“The party is like a marriage, stay in your party and do what your party wants, do not divorce it,” he said.

Cde Mpofu also promised to drill boreholes at Lupaka Clinic in Lupane.

Nine candidates; Cde Dube ( Zanu-PF), Morgen Ndlovu (Labour Economists and African Democrats Party), Given Ncube (MDC-T), Dalumuzi Khumalo (MDC-Alliance), Nelson Mkandla (National Action Party), Andrew Tshaba (Mthwakazi Republic Party), Njabulo Sibanda (National Patriotic Front), Gezekile Mkhwebu (Zapu) and Alice Sibanda (National Constitutional Assembly) will contest in the election.— @sharonbuwe