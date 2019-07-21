EcoCash has raised the minimum amount of airtime you can buy through the mobile money platform from $1 to $2.







Interestingly enough, those who want to continue buying $1 top-ups will be able to do so through Ownai, which is Cassava’s e-commerce division.







Ownai hasn’t been a success in terms of traction (by Econet’s standard) and maybe this move will introduce the platform to newer users who can give the company the kick-start they desperately need.

At the time of writing, EcoCash social media accounts haven’t announced the change which comes on the back of a system wide network blackoutthat affected a large portion (if not the entire) Econet network.