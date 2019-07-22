Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AFTER two successful showings at the Bulawayo Theatre, R-rated stage play Behind Closed Doors will be taken to Harare, Gwanda and Masvingo.

The no Under 18 play was showcased in Bulawayo again recently in front of a near capacity crowd showing how much people are interested in it. It features Babongile Sikhonjwa as the main actor (Nkosi) and his wife Theresa (Nomvuyiso Mpofu) as well as the maid Nyaradzo (Farai Magada).

The whole play is centred on Nkosi and Theresa’s bedroom, where Nkosi has an illicit relationship with the maid. At the end, he finds out that his wife was also having an affair with his best friend.

Thulani Mbambo, director of the play, said they were preparing hard to take the play to other cities and towns.

“We had to postpone the Harare trip from this month to August 21 to 23. The play will be showcased at Theatre in the Park. For Gwanda and Masvingo, we’re yet to come up with dates,” Mbambo said.

Mbambo, who is also the Amakhosi director of theatre productions, said they were now toying with the idea of taking the play on a national tour.

“As Amakhosi, we have theatre centres across the nation where we have people on the ground.

“They have shown a lot of interest in the play and want us to bring it to their cities and towns. This will turn our travels to a national tour,” said Mbambo.