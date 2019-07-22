Leonard Ncube in Lupane

ZIMBABWEANS should be wary of agents of regime change who come under the guise of human rights activism as they seek to unseat Government.

This was said by Zanu-PF Politburo member Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, who is also the Principal of Chitepo School of Ideology, while addressing students from five tertiary institutions at a symposium organised by his college at Lupane State University.

The three-day workshop started on Friday and ended yesterday evening with about 200 students from the National University of Science and Technology (Nust), Lupane State University (LSU), Bulawayo Polytechnic, Hillside Teachers’ College and United College of Education (UCE) attending.

The students were drawn from the Zimbabwe Congress of Students Union (Zicosu).

Cde Machacha said the programme is an orientation exercise by the Chitepo School of Ideology targeting all patriotic Zimbabweans including party supporters and ordinary citizens who care and love their country to defend its heritage.

The orientation develops some basic fundamental knowledge, skills and attitudes for youths so they can explore the socio-economic and political future.

“This is a training symposium for Zicosu members in Bulawayo and Matabeleland North to become better informed Zanu-PF cadres who appreciate the prevailing socio-economic and political challenges.

“We are saying patriotic Zimbabweans should be wary of agents of regime change masquerading as human rights activists. These activists are crisispreneurs who don’t have the interests of the people of Zimbabwe at heart. They are only interested in dislodging Zanu-PF government from power so they replace it with a puppet government which they will use to reverse the gains of the liberation struggle. Their tactics include causing unrest through violent demonstrations and abuse of social media to spread alarm and despondency,” said Cde Machacha.

He said the School of Ideology has a huge responsibility to educate people especially youths on implications of neo-colonialism.

“As a revolutionary party we can’t allow that to happen hence our pay-off line of decolonising the mind,” said Cde Machacha.

He said hopes are high that even the runaway price hikes will soon be addressed in the best interests of a better Zimbabwe.

“We are confident that measures being taken by Government under the capable leadership of President Mnangagwa will address the situation urgently,” added Cde Machacha.

After the training, the youths are expected to become party ambassadors and cascade the teaching to their counterparts.

Cde Machacha said Chitepo School of Ideology derives its mandate from the Constitution and accords tertiary institutions students an opportunity to learn and understand the history of the liberation struggle which ushered a new era with unlimited access to education among other basic needs.

Secretary of Children of War Veterans in Matabeleland North Cde Sindisiwe Ngwenya challenged all youths to be patriotic Zimbabweans who should strive to protect the country from imperialist threats.

Speaking about the programme, Zicosu representatives from the different colleges commended the party for the training.

Idries Chaibhu from UCE said the programme reconnects youths with the ethos of forefathers, as they are enlightened about soft power being used by the opposition to effect regime change.

LSU’s Blessed Nyadore, who is Zicosu chair in Matabeleland North, concurred saying youths should be wary of outsiders who are a threat to the party.

Antonella Nare from Nust and Arthur Ndlovu from Bulawayo Polytechnic said there is a need for more such occasions as they pledged continued support for the Youth League.

Forget Tausi from Hillside said the take home message is that the Zanu-PF pocket is open for everyone to fit in.