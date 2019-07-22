A new 24-hour news service, Newzroom Afrika, has been launched on DStv, available to viewers on DStv Access, Family, Compact, Compact plus and Premium packages.







Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, said the channel launched on July 15 and was showcased on DStv just two months after being launched in South Africa.

“News is one of the cornerstones of DStv and this new channel, with its unique insights into the African continent, will complement the already varied and popular set of news channels available to customers of the various DStv bouquets,” she said.







Programming includes Your View Africa Round Table, hosted by South African talk-show veteran JJ Tabane, who offers an in-depth look at many issues across Africa. Another high-interest show is Newz World, with lead anchor Vic Naidoo giving regular round-ups of continental and global news. Viewers will also be exposed to respected news practitioners such as Cathy Mohlahlana, Thulasizwe Simelane and sports-focused Marc Lewis, along with many other on-air personalities on the channel’s compelling line-up.

Ms Dziva said Newzroom Afrika increased the diversity of voices and perspectives on Africa’s news media space, focusing on quality news and current affairs content to keep viewers updated and fully informed about what is happening in the world, especially in Africa.

“Content ranging from breaking news and in-depth analysis to expert panel discussions, business and sport is covered in a style unique to the channel,” she said.

“Cutting-edge systems and technology allow Newzroom Afrika to be broadcast in high-definition, with unmatched remote broadcasting capabilities that give journalists the freedom to roam wherever the news takes them.

Newzroom Afrika is available for streaming on-the-go through smartphones, tablets or desktops and through the DStv Now app, as well as on all DStv bouquets.