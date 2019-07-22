Pride Mahlangu, Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE has a great potential to transform its economy in the short to long term, riding on its natural resource base.

This was said by foreign exhibitors at the just ended 24th edition of the Mine Entra Conference held in Bulawayo.

South Korea, which came for the first time, was represented by Everdigm Corporations while Mauritius was represented by Acetek. Both companies are into mining supplies and are keen to do business with Zimbabwe.

“I heard that 25 percent of the country’s income is from mining. Mining is very important in Zimbabwe. To make people’s live better mining should come in first then the other industries will follow because you make money from mining and then prop it with other industries like agriculture and construction etc,” said Mr Ian Lee, Everdigm sales manager.

“So, people get a better life so that they can buy something easily. I want to be part of the improvement and development of the Zimbabwean economy. We will stand behind our customers to support their operations using regional prices.”

Acetek operations director, Mr Abdulkadir Moosajee, said his company was positive about moving into the Zimbabwe market as there is a great potential for business growth. He, however, said more needs to be done to perfect the ease of doing business atmosphere.

The Mine-Entra exhibition has over the years attracted local and foreign exhibitors and this year six countries participated. These include Mauritius, South Africa, Zambia, China, Kenya and South Korea.

A total of 200 direct exhibitors registered participation at the trade showcase with 29 percent of that figure being from Bulawayo. The gathering provided stakeholders an opportunity to debate critical issues affecting the mining sector as well as come up with strategies to improve growth and contribution to the national economy. — @pridesinstinctz