One of the industry’s rap giant, Ian Jazzi, on Monday, released the video of his new track christened “AnkhAsa.”

Produced by Fyberbeatz, the track featured the multi award winning vocalist, Efya to echo his love for his lover.

In an interview with Times Weekend in Accra on Wednesday, the fast trending hip hop artiste indicated that he coined the title of the track from an Ancient Egyptian symbol “Ankh” and “Ankasa” from the Akan language.

The word he coined means “You are indeed my baby for life”. He said “Ankh” in Egyptian dialect means “for life” and “Ankasa” which is Akan means “indeed.”

The song, the multilingual singer said, was a praise track to assure his lover of an endless love and the need for her to know she had found a life time partner who would be with her through thick and thin.

He noted that women are precious jewel that men have to adorn and treat with the needed respect for them to feel special.

Ian Jazzi, known in private life as Ian Fredrick Oshodi, made his first appearance in showbiz circles in the year 2010 with an album that contained 15 tracks titled “In Stereo Vol.1”

Due to high demand on the market, he dropped Volume two of the album with same title in 2013 and featured industrial artistes like EL and Raquel.

In2016, the ‘Envy’ hit maker waved the air with an Extended Play (EP) which had six massive tracks titled ‘OKK’ and promised to bring more sensational tracks to get fans excited.

He called on music lovers and fans to patronise his art from all the main stream line media.