Sensational gospel artiste Ivy-Q, has launched ‘Baba God’ a new gospel album, which is set to take the country and the continent by storm.

The ‘Baba God’ album, her third album, was launched at the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) at Nungua in Accra. It featured legendary gospel artistes such as Rev Edwin Dadson, Pastor Jonas Odoi and Rev Dr Harry Yawson.

The six-track album has ‘Something New’, ‘Mombo no ose’, ‘In your presence’, ‘Oh come all ye faithful’ and ‘Praise Him.’

The launch also saw song ministration from Apostle Oko Hackman, Rev Edwin Dadson, Rev Dr Yawson and Pastor Jonas Odoi.

Ivy-Q, whose real name is Ivy Dede Quarshie, said ‘Baba God’ was a very powerful album that would not only make waves in Ghana but also the world at large.

As a gospel musician who loves to see people solve their problems and communicate to God through music, she said, the new album was another blueprint to spreading the word of the Lord.

“I believe that by the leading of the Holy Spirit, the album stands out and would be accepted by everyone across the length and breadth of the country and beyond,” Ivy-Q added.

Admittedly, she said, getting through with this outstanding album was not easy but by the Grace of God she has been able to pull out another masterpiece.

She said ‘Baba God’, the titled track, has a very traditional and cultural outlook so the rhythm cuts across Africa and everyone would be pleased to listen to the song.

According to her, she settled on a six-tract album because the songs are so nice and had to reserve the rest for the next album.

“I am expecting that I would move from my terrain to another level, looking at the international market including Nigeria, Togo and Benin to promote the song”, she said.

“People have really accepted the song already in the country and are looking forward to it going far after the official launch,” she added.

Manager of Ivy-Q, Pastor Telford Abayateye was also optimistic that Ivy would take Ghana gospel to a different height with the new album.

“I have worked with Ivy over the years and this is one of the best gospel albums I have ever come across and I’m certain it would do well,” he stated.