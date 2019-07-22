Social media has gone haywire with assertions that the General Overseer of Prophetic Hill Chapel (PHC), Prophet Nigel Gaisie has sold his church one year after his prophecy about the death of musician Ebony Reigns, came true.

However, Prophet Gaisie when contacted by Times Weekend debunked the claims saying they were nothing but false. Rather, the prophet indicated that he decided to change the name of his church

from True Word Prophetic Fire Ministry (TWPFM) to PHC upon instruction from God.

He revealed that he was putting up a 3,000 capacity auditorium at Dome Greenhill Street, opposite Rising Sun Montessori School, which is expected to be completed by October this year.

“We are moving to our new place while construction is still ongoing. Latest by October, the five storey edifice will be completed to the glory of God, I will never sell my church,” he added.

The respectable man of God doesn’t seem deterred by the speculations, he’s only focused on his calling which he usually terms as the Jesus Agenda.

Prophet Nigel called on members of the public, especially the youth to make the fear of God a priority, saying that would attract more blessings to their lives. Prophet Nigel became widely known in the entertainment industry after he prophesied about the late musician, Ebony’s demise.

Some fans of the songstress brought the prophet under heavy criticism but that did not deter him from carrying out his duties as a messenger of God. Ebony Reigns lost her life in February last year after she was involved in a ghastly motor accident in Sunyani-Kumasi road.

All four occupants of the vehicle, except the driver lost their lives to the gruesome road accident. To some music lovers, the entertainment industry would never be the same again after the death of the 20 year old, who posthumously emerged winner of the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) artists of the year award category.