Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Hockey Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) has released an 18-member men’s squad for the forthcoming road to Tokyo Olympic Games’ qualifiers set for Stellenbosch, South Africa, next month.

Captained by Tendai Maredza, Zimbabwe gets its campaign underway in Pool B against north African giants Egypt on August 12, with their second game against Namibia the following day.

They wrap up their Pool B games with a contest against Ghana on August 15. Pool A has Uganda, Nigeria and hosts South Africa, and the top two sides from each pool will progress to the semi-finals where winners of Pool A will clash with Pool B runners-up, while Pool A runners-up have a date with Pool B winners.

The final will be on August 18 to decide who goes to Tokyo for the Olympic finals.

Coach Tongai Mukwewa also named seven non-travelling reserves for the continental qualifiers.

Africa was not represented at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games after continental winners South Africa decided against participating following a resolution between the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) and South African Hockey Association (SAHA) that the continental qualification route would not be considered.

Zim men hockey squad

Alec Chomunowa, Amos Chomunowa, Arnold Mpofu, Bradley Heuer (gk), Daniel Van Rooyen, Dumisani Moyo, Esau Mufandaedza, Gift Chomunowa, Isheanesu Maria (gk), Philip Machaya, Pritchard Matambo, Rangarirai Mungwiriri, Tafadzwa Mugore, Takudzwa Mangwendeza, Tatenda Kanyangarara, Tendai Maredza (c), Tony ORiardon

Non travelling reserves: Constantine Muchono, Cydreck Starch, Edwin Tholanah, Eliah Mangee (gk), Forbes Thindwa, Tapuwa Mushayakarara, Trust Muzamani

Head coach:Tongai Mukwewa,

Ast coach: Kanyiwe Tafuma

Ast coach: Anthony Five

Manager: Kalpesh Parshotam