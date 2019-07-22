Good news, YoMix app is now working properly after ‘going AWOL’ since Saturday’s Econet blackout. YoMix has been the savior for those who want to surf the web at cheaper rates. 50 Megabytes goes for $0.24 in YoMix but outside YoMix it goes for $3.







However, recently some people have been raising questions as to how YoMix determines it’s pricing because different people get different prices for the same bundle. For instance, my 7.81 gig bundle cost $32 but my girlfriend’s 7.81 gig bundle cost $82. This has led some people to say that YoMix is favouring some users.

Here’s how prices are determined in YoMix

Well according to Econet, YoMix’s algorithm determines the price due to the time (of using the app to make purchase), the place (location) and most importantly your historical data of call, sms and data usage. Econet’s Customer Support tweeted:







Hey @AnndileRyan, YoMix charges are dynamic and changes according to time and place. To experience more value keep on mixing different plans from voice to data.^DKM — Econet Customer Care (@econet_support) July 19, 2019

Hi @melissakarig! YoMix makes use of dynamic tariffs based on your historical voice, SMS and data usage. This means the value of the bundle and price varies from time to time and among users. Keep mixing and unlock more value. YoMix is cool Buddie! 😇 ^WS — Econet Customer Care (@econet_support) July 20, 2019

In a nutshell, YoMix’s uses dynamic pricing for every user instead of just a single price which is used for data bundles bought outside YoMix.

I think its true because sometimes when I’m in Warren park my price for YoMix will be higher than when I’m in Kuwadzana. And even when I’m in Kuwadzana sometimes YoMix prices changes (but most times it will be cheap).