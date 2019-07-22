If you were patiently waiting on more details about Impact Hub’s Code Is Female initiative we finally have the starting dates.







From the 9th of August, young girls between 13 to 24 (initially it was 16 but it seems there’s been a shift) will be able to participate in the program “designed to be a comprehensive coding course aimed at equipping young girls with tools and knowledge necessary to harness the great potential available in this new era.”

Outside that the programme has 3 primary aims:







Increase in the number of women in coding institutions in Zimbabwe Increase knowledge of technology amongst the girl child in Zimbabwe Increase in the number of girls that pursue tech careers

According to Impact Hub, the programme will cover the following technologies:

Basic HTML & CSS group project, grasping of design thinking, understanding of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality. Individuals will also be writing executable code commands as well as being aware of the various career options available to them in the tech industry. Impact Hub

As announced before, the program will be two months long and if interested in applying you can get in touch with Impact Hub:

email admin@impacthub.net or call 0782639919