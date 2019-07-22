Raymond Jaravaza, Sports Correspondent

MAINLINE FC came from behind to snatch maximum points against a resilient Binga Pirates in a Southern Region Division One League encounter played at Dingumuzi Stadium in Plumtree on Saturday.

The win was a huge morale booster for the Plumtree side’s bid to move away from the relegation zone.

Binga Pirates made their intentions clear as early as the third minute with a goal from McDonald Furau which silenced the home crowd.

Mainline had striker Brendon Tashinga to thank for equalising in the 33rd minute after he took advantage of confusion in the box by Binga Pirates’ defence to fire home a grounder, beating goalkeeper Charlton Nyathi.

Two minutes into the second half, Douglas Maguta scored for Mainline to give his side a much needed victory that had been elusive for the Plumtree side.

Veteran coach Paul Moyo, a championship winning coach in the Botswana topflight league, said his team is a compact side that just lacks the killer instinct upfront.

“At the end of each match, we as the coaches are always happy with the overall performance of the team, but our biggest concern is the lack of goals. Games are won by scoring goals and we have been found wanting in that area,” said Moyo.

He said funds permitting, he would like to bolster the squad ahead of the second half of the season.

“The sponsors of the club are doing their best under these hard economic conditions to keep the team afloat, but let’s not forget that players always want to join the highest paying clubs so it will be difficult to bring quality strikers here,” Moyo said.

Binga Pirates coach Witness Munkuli, a former Hwange and Caps United goalkeeper, believes fatigue is slowly affecting his side.

“The boys are not used to travelling very long distances almost every weekend for games and it’s showing in the way they are getting tired early into a match. They will have to get used to the demanding schedule of Division One football for us to survive our debut season,” said Munkuli.— @RaymondJaravaza