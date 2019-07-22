Mkhululi Ncube / Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporters

A TEAM set up by Government to probe allegations of corruption against Nkayi Rural District Council chief executive officer Mr Zimbabwe Ndlovu completed its investigations last Friday.

It is now expected to write a report and submit its recommendations to the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Cde July Moyo, within seven working days.

Nkayi RDC chairperson Mr Jameson Mnethwa confirmed that the team of investigators had finished its work.

“They were here last week and did a number of interviews with various council employees, we are eagerly waiting for the outcome,” he said.

The four-member team chaired by Mr Simon Muleya also comprised of Mr Dasai Parenda who served as the secretary, Mr Winston Mudonzvo and a Mr C Godoshava.

In a letter written to Mr Muleya from Minister Moyo and copied to Mr Mnethwa, Mr Ndlovu was accused of abuse of Zinara funds.

“In terms of Sections 151(1) of the Rural District Council Act (Chapter 29:13), I do hereby appoint you as chairperson of an investigation team to look into allegations of gross misuse of public funds (Zinara Funds) and general maladministration by the chief executive officer Mr Zimbabwe Ndlovu at the expense of service delivery at Nkayi RDC,” said Minister Moyo.

Some of the issues that the team was tasked to investigate include procurement and tender procedures.

“The team shall be guided by the following terms of reference, to investigate Nkayi RDC procurement and tendering process, investigate abuse of fuel meant for road fund by the CEO, to determine whether Zinara funds are used appropriately” the Minister said.

The team was also tasked to investigate the general administration of the RDC.

“To investigate the governance and general management of the local authority and to look into how income generating projects are being administered and to look into any other issues related to allegations raised against the chief executive officer,” said Minister Moyo.—@themkhust-ncube / michellzvanyanyan2