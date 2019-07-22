Recent technological advancements have made it possible to make almost everything we use in our daily lives ‘smart’ – phones, homes, TV, and diapers. Yes, you read that right: smart diapers. Pampers, one of the world’s leading diaper brand, is set to launch smart diapers.







The company announced that it would be launching the new smart diaper line, called Lumi, with the capability of tracking baby urination patterns and sending insights right into a parent’s smartphone. To do this, Pampers partnered with Verily, Alphabet Inc.’s research organization devoted to the study of life sciences, and Logitech, a Swiss provider of personal computers and mobile peripherals, to develop the smart diaper.

According to Pampers, Lumi has activity sensors that automatically tracks baby’s activities like wet diapers and sleep. And the information gathered by the diaper will be sent to an app which shows “routine, insights and all you need to know in one place.” The app also tracks a baby’s feeding, sleep routines.







With our all-in-one system, you can monitor your baby’s unique patterns and see emerging routines.

The concept of the smart diaper is part of a global movement called the Internet of Things (IoT), which allows users to track everything through the things that they commonly use – from the number of knocks on the door to the frequency of opening the refrigerator, and to how well someone brushes their teeth.

As IoT becomes an everyday innovation across all industry, the baby’s healthcare industry is seeing a tech invasion. A similar concept was previously launched by Pampers’ competitor, Huggies,where their smart diapers have the capability of notifying parents every time their babies pooped.

Tracking allows them to be alerted when the baby is constipated, or if the baby is dehydrated, among other things that might seem wrong based on aggregate data. This is particularly essential because early diagnosis helps parents secure their baby’s health more efficiently.

While there are several tracking apps already in the market, Lumi is the first that has an activity sensor that sends aggregate data directly to the parents and makes a smart analysis of “what is happening.”

The product is yet to be available for public purchase, and the price has not been finalized yet. But Pampers opened a site where interest parents can pre-order Lumi on a waiting-list basis.

Image credit: PCMag