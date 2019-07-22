Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe national team coaches Norman Mapeza and Callisto Pasuwa are set to clash in this year’s Caf Champions League.

Their teams FC Platinum and Nyasa Big Bullets of Malawi were drawn to face each other in the preliminary round.

The platinum miners, who reached the group stages for the first time in the previous edition, will begin their campaign away when they travel to Malawi first next month.

The first leg matches are set for 9-11 August and the return matches will take place two weeks later from 23-25 August.

The winner will then face either Simba of Tanzania or UD Songo of Mozambique in the first round.

Taurai Mangwiro’s Triangle were also given a fair draw ahead of their debut in the Caf Confederation Cup after they were handed a date with fellow lightweights Rukinzo of Burundi.

If they progress, Triangle are set to face either Tanzania’s Azam or Mekelle of Ethiopia in the battle for the group stage.