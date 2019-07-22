Sharon Buwerimwe, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE have warned members of the public who engage in illegal hunting of wild animals that the long arm of the law will catch up with them.

The warning comes after police arrested three suspects who were found in possession of wildlife resources.

In a statement, the police identified the suspects as Langutani Sibanda (37) from Beitbridge, Fortunate Jombo (33) from Mvurwi and Square Mpofu (48) from Umguza.

“On 9 July 2019 at about 6PM, Sibanda was found in possession of a live pangolin at his homestead after police from Beitbridge received information and conducted a search leading to the recovery of the live pangolin,” read the statement.

Police said they also arrested Jombo after they received information that she was in possession of zebra meat.

“Jombo was found in possession of 20kgs of zebra meat and two animal hides of cercal and civet cat stashed in a sack, in her bedroom hut,” said the police.

Mpofu on the other hand was arrested after he was found with 1, 6 metres of python skin.

“On 13 July 2019, Mpofu was searched by detectives following an anonymous tip-off that he was in possession of a python skin. A dried python skin was recovered stashed under the bed in his bedroom hut,” read the statement.

Police thanked members of the public for supplying information that led to the arrest of the suspects.

“Police shall not sit down until sanity prevails in the wildlife sector. We are all duty bound to safeguard our wildlife resources.”

Recently, Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo said the fight against poaching will continue to preserve the country’s wildlife.

He warned offenders that the law will take its course.

“We are grateful to members of the public for the positive role they continue to play in the fight against crime. We also commend the judiciary for working with us by expeditiously dealing with these cases,” Mr Farawo said.—@sharonbuwe