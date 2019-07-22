Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

SIHLENGENI Primary School in Umzingwane District was last Friday awarded the Secretary’s Merit Award for having an active Non-Formal Education Programme in support of the current Competence Based Curriculum.

The school, which last won the award in 2017, received e-learning equipment consisting of 45 laptops, a standard projector, an interactive board and white board.

Addressing delegates at the ceremony, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs Tumisang Thabela, said the Government seeks to provide education to all through a Non-Formal Education Policy which will see adult learners, youths and out of school children being equipped with functional skills.

“As a ministry we are pleased to realise that Sihlengeni Primary School has a vibrant Non-Formal Education Programme. I am informed that Sihlengeni is one of the schools in the Province that had a success story of the Zimbabwe Accelerated Learning Programme (ZALP) as learners were successfully integrated into the formal system,” said Mrs Thabela.

She commended the school for implementing functional literacy programmes such as driving, piggery, gardening, permaculture, poultry, cookery and Tree Growing, Tree Care, saying such programmes are strategic towards achieving an upper middle income economy by 2030.

Mrs Thabela said the programmes have an impact on the adult populace in the community as they enhance their sustainability activities.

She also highlighted the need to expose learners in both primary and secondary schools to the world of computers through a sustainable computer education programme.

Mrs Thabela said the ministry has introduced and institutionalised the e-learning programme in schools as a tool for effective teaching and learning. — @michellzvanyanyan2