Showbiz Correspondent

MUSICIAN, Skhu Mpofu, has been selected to organise Bulawayo provincial auditions for a new pageant – Zuri Africa Zimbabwe – that will be held in Bulawayo.

The auditions to look for eight models will be held on Saturday at Hope Centre in the city with more models set to be selected in other provinces.

Once shortlisted, the models will then battle for the sole spot to represent Zimbabwe at the continental finals scheduled for South Africa in November.

Kudakwashe Nyamuromba, representing Culture Create Zimbabwe who are partners of Vivacity (pageant organisers), said: “This is a brand new hip pageant that we’ve introduced in Zimbabwe. For the Bulawayo leg of the auditions, we’ve called upon songstress Skhu to help us find eight models to represent the province,” Nyamuromba said.

He said the Zuri Africa Zimbabwe competition will run concurrently with a reality TV show in the build-up to the pageant.

“The television show will showcase the journey of all entrants in learning, growing and showcasing their ability to be an African Queen and cultural ambassador,” said Nyamuromba.

To participate in the contest, he said, contestants must be Zimbabweans between 16 years and not older than 26 at the time of the competition.

“Contestants must not have children or be pregnant, never been married and will not be married and must of good moral character.

They also must not have been involved in any act of moral turpitude.”

Speaking ahead of the model search, Skhu said she was excited to be part of the pageant.