Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission will announce its position on Zifa next week, its chairman Gerald Mlotshwa has said.

Zifa had been given up to July 12 to explain a litany of demands following the national team’s failed campaign in the just-ended Total Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt where the Warriors were in the news for the wrong reasons.

The SRC demanded a passenger manifest of the plane chartered by Zifa for its councillors, Warriors’ fans and selected journalists. It also requested a detailed explanation on the use of funds from Fifa and Caf or any other football related funding from December 2018 when the current Zifa executive committee assumed office up to June 30 this year as well as reasons for transferring association funds into a private account.

“There will be a formal announcement on Zifa in the coming week. We are a decisive board,” Mlotshwa told Chronicle Sport yesterday.

Meanwhile, Zifa has scoffed at social media reports that it received the decision by the International Cricket Council to immediately suspend Zimbabwe’s membership for alleged political interference with glee.

Zifa said this is a ploy to set it on a collision course with the SRC.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association is dismayed by false reports being peddled by one Hope Chizuzu on his Facebook page to the effect that acting vice-president Philemon Machana was delighted by (the) International Cricket Council’s decision to suspend Zimbabwe Cricket over government interference.

“The association is fully aware of Chizuzu’s desperate agenda setting practices and his deliberate attempt to create tension between Zifa and the SRC,” said Zifa in a statement.

The government has refuted claims of any political interference in the affairs of Zimbabwe Cricket, while the SRC said it will issue a full response once it has received official communication from the ICC.