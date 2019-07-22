Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Police have arrested one of the five suspects who robbed a Beitbridge foreign currency dealer of over half a million rand and US$4 500 and took off with his car after shooting him eight times.

Enock Nyamani (34) of Mberengwa, who is based in Polokwane, South Africa, is accused of teaming up with four others, who are still at large, to rob Mr Muchineripi Hlaringo (40) at his house in Mabidi suburb.

Nyamani was arrested by police detectives near Beitbridge Border Post as he attempted to leave for South Africa in a Ford Ranger Supercab.

He was brought before Beitbridge regional magistrate Mr Crispen Mberewere last week charged with robbery and remanded in custody to today pending trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Manyonga Kuvarega told the court that on June 9 at around midnight, Hlaringo retired to bed.

At around 2am, Nyamani and his accomplices, who were covering their faces with woollen hats, broke into Mr Hlaringo’s house armed with a pistol.

Mr Kuvarega said they cut an electric fence used to secure Mr Hlaringo’s house and jumped into the yard.

The court further heard that after entering the premises, the gang forced open a door to the house to gain entry and proceeded to his bedroom and woke up Mr Hlaringo and his wife.

Mr Kuvarega said once in the bedroom, one of the suspects shot Mr Hlaringo eight times all over the body.

He said they demanded money, threatening to shoot him dead if he failed to comply with their orders.

Mr Hlaringo gave them a bag containing R567 000 and $4 500. They also took two cell phones.

Mr Kuvarega said they tied Mr Hlaringo’s wife with a string and demanded car keys for a Toyota Runx which was parked in the yard.

He further alleged that the gang drove away in the vehicle along the Beitbridge-Masvingo Road and dumped it at Lutumba Business Centre after it developed a tyre puncture.

Mr Kuvarega said Mr Hlaringo was rushed to United Bulawayo Hospitals for treatment, while the gang escaped to South Africa.

Nyamani was arrested on July 13 outside Beitbridge border post en-route to his Polokwane base while driving a Ford Ranger Supercab alleged to have been bought with the stolen money.