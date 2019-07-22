TelOne just announced a new voice bundle that will be very tempting if you (or most probably your business) have other TelOne numbers to call.







Buy the $5 monthly unlimited talk bundle and enjoy Unlimited on net calls with TelOne.Give someone a call today!#TelOne #UnlimitedTalk pic.twitter.com/iIbys38xZ9 — Tel·One (@TelOneZW) July 22, 2019





For just $5, the bundle provides unlimited On-Net calls. Being an On-Net bundle, you can only use it to call other TelOne lines but for the price it seems like a more appealing offering than ZOL’s alternative.

Whilst ZOL On-Net calls used to be free, in May the company started charging 8c per minute for ZOL to ZOL calls.

TelOne out of bundle tariffs are still cheaper than ZOL as they are between 5-6c per/minute depending on whether the calls are being made on/off peak.

