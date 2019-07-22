Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THE Judo Association of Zimbabwe (JAZ) has hailed Zimbabwe’s performance in the South African National Championships held last week.

Zimbabwe won two gold, one silver and three bronze medals in a tournament that also featured Namibia, Mozambique, DR Congo and hosts South Africa.

In the senior category, 16-year-old Majanji Musariri (66kg) claimed gold, while Sidney Dhewa (90kg), Lazarus Arufandika (66kg) and Janine Khayaya (63kg) won bronze medals respectively.

In the juniors’ event 11-year-old Anna Raifarth (30kg) won gold, while Brian Hannibal (45kg), who is also 11, took silver.

JAZ president Smart Tiyizimba said Musariri is a sensation and a future star in the martial arts.

The medalists will hoist the country’s flag at the 12th Annual African Games to be held in Morocco starting on August 17.

Tiyizimba said they are putting final touches to preparations for the African Games and is confident that his judokas will do well, as this year’s continental event also serves as qualification for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.