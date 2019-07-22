Gospel musician Mathias Mhere will honour his fans with a musical show slated for Harare Gardens in September.

The show, meant to celebrate the successful reception of his new album “Greater Than Solomon”, will see the musician sharing the stage with various gospel musicians, especially those he collaborated with.

Mhere said the show was to compensate those who failed to attend the album launch held at The Venue in Avondale.

“Many people wanted to attend the launch, but failed to do so because our launch venue was too small to accommodate as many people as we would have wanted,” he said.

“The show is to say to those who could not make it, we value you and we will always have you in our hearts. “Greater Than Solomon” has been doing very well, receiving vast airplay.

“The album was well received, as evidenced by how it’s being played at various gatherings, events, on radio, public places and even in public transport.”

Mhere has been staging various live performances across the country, sharing his new music.

“This weekend I will be at Star FM’s Zimthulikhazi Festival in Harare,” he said.

Mhere is also shooting videos for some of the songs on “Greater Than Solomon”.

“I’m currently shooting a video of ‘Ndizarurire’ after which I will shoot the video of ‘Tirikufamba’ which features Jah Prayzah,” he said.