South Africa’s Triggerfish -the largest animation studio on the continent- has created and shared a free online course to help those interested in animation on the continent get their hands dirty.







The 25 video course consists of the following sections:

Career Advice from professionals (videos 1 -12)

Anyone Can Animate (videos 13-24)

The course covers a number of film-making vitals such as storytelling, storyboarding, animation principles and more. There’s also a number of links to other tutorials on the site.







The advice section also includes interesting bits such as the Parent Persuasion Kit and answers some questions such as the type of computers you need and the different careers you can have in this industry.

If you’re interested in taking the 25 video course from Triggerfish, you can do so here.

