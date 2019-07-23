Sharon Buwerimwe, Court Reporter

A WOMAN from Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly stabbing and cutting off a rival’s finger in a fight over a man.

Beauty Siziba (23) from Old Lobengula suburb stabbed Ms Loreen Moyo (30) from Pelandaba on the stomach and cut off her little finger with a knife.

She pleaded not guilty to an attempted murder charge before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Mafios Moyo and was remanded out of custody to August 3 for continuation of trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Simbarashe Manyiwa said on December 1 last year at around 5PM, Ms Moyo disembarked from a taxi when she saw Siziba who had parked her vehicle at the road side after a breakdown.

He said Ms Moyo’s attempts to help Siziba were reciprocated with accusations of dating the latter’s husband. “Siziba accused Ms Moyo of dating her husband.

Siziba went on to grab Ms Moyo’s neck and drew a knife from her pocket and stabbed Ms Moyo on her stomach,” Mr Manyiwa said.

He said Siziba was targeting Ms Moyo’s face but Ms Moyo deflected the knife using her left hand and her little finger was cut off.

Mr Manyiwa said Siziba further stabbed Ms Moyo on her stomach and blood started gushing from the wound.

He said Ms Moyo was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital following Siziba’s arrest.—@sharonbuwe