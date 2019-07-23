Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

IT seems it will be an all Durban affair at the Mapopoma Festival in Victoria Falls as Kwaito group Big Nuz has been added to the line up.

The duo will be joining fellow Mzansi entertainers, Babes Wodumo and Distruction Boyz on the line up for the festival that will be held from December 29 to 31 in the resort town.

The artistes are billed to perform at either of three shows, Global Dance Music on December 29, Colour Fest Picnic and Braai on December 30 and the Ubuntu Concert on December 31.

Announcing the developments on their Facebook page yesterday, Mapopoma organisers said they could not leave out arguably the greatest Kwaito group of all time.

“How could we leave out one of the most outstanding Kwaito groups of all time? Once again, we are elated to inform you that Mampintsha and Danger will be performing LIVE at the Victoria Falls Sports Club this December.

“For 18 years they have kept Africa on the dance floor and this time they are taking their act to the majestic Victoria Falls! It’s getting sizzling hot as the multi-award winning duo of Big Nuz will be joining Babes Wodumo and Distruction Boyz as part of the headline acts for the second edition of the glorious and awe-inspiring Mapopoma Festival from 29-31 December 2019,” read the statement.

Mapopoma Festival operations manager, Patrick “DJ Spevar” Musonza, said these were not the last artistes to be engaged as there were two more left.

“This is not the last act to be released as tentatively two artistes are set to be announced by us. According to our plans we have a deal with one artiste sealed and we are negotiating with the other. However, what we can say is that one of the artistes will be from South Africa and the other from Zimbabwe,” said DJ Spevar.

He said as the dates draw closer, revellers would be informed where each of the acts would be slotted.

Asked about tickets, DJ Spevar said: “We are still finalising one or two things about our ticketing.

People should be patient as we shall be releasing names of places where they can purchase them soon”.

The Mapopoma Festival, which was embraced by Vic Falls locals last year, is a platform for the town’s residents to enjoy local talent.

It brings together diverse cultures of ethnic groups along the Zambezi River and revitalises traditional activities through music and dance hence promoting domestic tourism and regional cohesion.