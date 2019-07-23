Tapiwa Ziwewe

AS part of the outcome from the deliberations during the 9th Buy Local Summit, which was held from 4-5 July at the ZITF Grounds in Bulawayo, industry and commerce captains were convinced the economy can rise again if focus is given to areas with potential.

During a panel discussion, which was led by the Buy Zimbabwe director, Mr Munyaradzi Hwengwere, it was suggested that for the local industry to stabilise, there is a need to be innovative and move away from traditional financing methods.

Lack of confidence in Government processes by some has a negative bearing on the operations of the local industry. We need to have confidence, remove self-depredation and be bold to focus on a few value chains where we have comparative advantage. Local industry should have energy and courage in whatever they do for us to move forward.

Buy Zimbabwe chairman, Dr Anxious Jongwe Masuka, raised a very crucial point that local production should be prioritised if Zimbabwe industry is to be stabilised.

“Localising production is key in boosting our industry. Instead of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe providing funds for importing finished goods, it should rather direct those funds to reinforcing local production so that we don’t rely on imports,” he said.

It is, however, not only the role of the industrialists to revive the Zimbabwe industry but it is also crucial for consumers to play their part well. Mr Comfort Muchekeza from the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) highlighted that in most cases consumers are usually regarded as less influential partners.

“Consumers have a role to play, that is, to buy local. Producers have to treat consumers in a good manner such that consumers have a very good reason for choosing to buy local products and services,” he said.

Dr Peter Nkala from the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) added that the Buy Zimbabwe voice should be heard across the country. The buy local message should be spread in institutions of tertiary learning.

“The Buy Zimbabwe voice should be heard to change people’s mindset and perceptions and orient Zimbabweans towards local goods and services,” said Dr Nkala.

Mr Lazarus Muchabaiwa from Bindura University of Science Education highlighted that public procurement should be enhanced to promote local businesses.

“Public Procurement is a tool for economic revival. Government spending when done properly can improve local economy and preferential public procurement, if implemented, can be useful in Zimbabwe as it has been in other countries. Government should increase its margin of preference on local expenditure, for example, infrastructure development, which will open up employment opportunities for local people,” he said.

Mr Muchabaiwa said local companies should familiarise themselves with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act, produce quality products and pay their taxes for them to get tenders from Government.

“There should be trust, support and confidence between public procurement entities and local suppliers. Tenders should also favour the previously disadvantaged groups, that is, women and youths as identified in the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act.

“The margin for local companies to get tenders is very thin, it will be a positive move if the threshold is raised from the current 10 percent to at least 30 percent,” he said.

Mr Muchabaiwa added that long term focus was fundamental for boosting local industry.

“It is very important that long term planning rather than short term planning is taken seriously so that we minimise corruption,” he said.

The annual event organised and hosted by the Buy Zimbabwe Campaign was held under the theme; “Enhancing Local Production, Preference and Market Access”.

– Tapiwa Ziwewe is the public relations officer for Buy Zimbabwe Campaign, a local entity that promotes local production and consumption.