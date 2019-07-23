Kiyapili Sibanda recently in Gweru

AWARD-WINNING afro fusion artiste Edith WeUtonga has urged up-and-coming female artistes to pursue education in music in order to gain knowledge and become competitive in the music industry.

Last week, the musician graduated with an Honours Degree in Music Business, Musicology and Technology at Midlands State University (MSU).

Commenting on her graduation, WeUtonga said being educated gives one an upper hand and a say in their music.

“For the up-and-coming female musicians, it’s important to have knowledge because if you have knowledge, you’ll be more attractive and have power to negotiate whatever you want as a musician. Education is the only way to go,” she said.

WeUtonga also challenged female musicians to get out of their comfort zones and become visible in the music business which is mainly dominated by their male counterparts.

She said female artistes can be more than just backing vocalists and dancers and this can be achieved by studying music. WeUtonga said people study music at MSU as it is the only institution in the country which offers that particular programme.

She said she was ecstatic about her achievement.“I feel happy about this achievement.

I’ve realised that everything that one puts their mind to can be easily achieved and would like to urge my colleagues to follow suit,” WeUtonga said.

She also gave a hint of the new music she recorded while on her recent West African tour, saying fans should look out for the music which will be released sometime this year.