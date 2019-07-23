I hardly buy more than $2 worth of airtime when I want to make calls. Usually I buy $1 of airtime and when the call abruptly ends before the conversation is over, I buy another $1 of airtime. And I think I’m not the only one who does this.
But for Econet customers who want to buy $1 of airtime using EcoCash,this is no longer possible. Econet users are now forced to buy at least $2 of airtime to use EcoCash to make the payment.
Luckily, you can still buy $1 of airtime, courtesy of Techzim. Better yet, you can buy the airtime through your favorite app-WhatsApp.
Here’s how you can buy $1 of airtime
You can purchase $1 of airtime through our Techzim WhatsApp bot. You only need to send the word ‘Airtime’ to the Techzim WhatsApp number: 0719696102 or click this link: https://wa.me/263719696102?text=Airtime. And Don’t forget to save the number for future airtime purchases. Watch the video below to see how you can buy Airtime through Techzim WhatsApp bot
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge
Leave a Reply