I hardly buy more than $2 worth of airtime when I want to make calls. Usually I buy $1 of airtime and when the call abruptly ends before the conversation is over, I buy another $1 of airtime. And I think I’m not the only one who does this.







But for Econet customers who want to buy $1 of airtime using EcoCash,this is no longer possible. Econet users are now forced to buy at least $2 of airtime to use EcoCash to make the payment.

Luckily, you can still buy $1 of airtime, courtesy of Techzim. Better yet, you can buy the airtime through your favorite app-WhatsApp.







Here’s how you can buy $1 of airtime

You can purchase $1 of airtime through our Techzim WhatsApp bot. You only need to send the word ‘Airtime’ to the Techzim WhatsApp number: 0719696102 or click this link: https://wa.me/263719696102?text=Airtime. And Don’t forget to save the number for future airtime purchases. Watch the video below to see how you can buy Airtime through Techzim WhatsApp bot