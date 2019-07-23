By Farai Matiashe

Post-independence Zimbabwe’s first Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), General (Rtd) Andrew “Sandy” Maclean has died.

Maclean, who passed away at Fairways Old People’s Home in Harare, was 87. Family spokesperson Rob Anderson confirmed his death without giving details.

“Yes, he passed on the 18th of July. It was because of old age. He has been cremated. I am relaying what the family is telling me. I will have to speak to the family,” he said.

The family spokesperson said his will had requested for a low key funeral and his memorial will be held on Thursday.

ZDF Wing Commander Donovan Muroiwa said they were still waiting for more information from Maclean’s family in Harare.

“We are still waiting for the family to give us full information. We understand he is no more. We will issue a full statement when we have the full details we want on his biography,” Muroiwa said.

Maclean was appointed commander of the country’s combined military forces by then Prime Minister Robert Mugabe on August 8, 1981.

His promotion from lieutenant general to general was announced at a news conference by the then Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s office Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Maclean retired from the ZDF on July 31, 1982 and was replaced by the late General Solomon Mujuru from August 1, 1982.

The late general, who was widowed for years, is survived by three children and six grandchildren. NewsDay