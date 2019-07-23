Cloud Fusire, Harare Bureau

ZIMBABWE are looking at sending four athletes to this year’s African Junior Swimming Championships in Tunisia.

The competition is scheduled to run from September 11 to 15 in Tunis with over 1 000 athletes expected to take part.

Zimbabwe will be represented by swimming sensation Donata Katai, Tanatsirwa Chitsurura, Cory Werrett and Paul Mwipikeni.

Zimbabwe Swimming Board of Control chairperson, Tracey Doorman, yesterday confirmed the team and said it will be managed by Lorna Riley.

Doorman said the swimmers were receiving intensive training from their coaches at Sharon Freeman Pool in Harare.

“We have been affected by the lack of constant supply of electricity. It is becoming expensive and difficult for us to heat up the swimming pool we are using.

“But, we are confident with the team we have assembled because all have performed well at other competitions, including the South Africa Junior Nationals earlier this year.

“So, we certainly hope that they can maintain that level and improve their personal bests at the event,” said Doorman.

Meanwhile, there is no joy for the Zimbabwe swimming team at the ongoing FINA World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, where two of the athletes lost in the preliminary heats on Sunday.

Zimbabwe is being represented by Paige Van Der Westhuizen, Liam Davis, Peter Wetzlar and Robyn Lee at the Championships.

Lee participated in the 100m butterfly on Sunday where she finished 45th out of 52 swimmers in her best time of 1.07.63 seconds.

Yesterday, she also participated in the 100m backstroke and finished 51st out of 63, with her best time of 1.06.96 seconds.

Another swimmer, Davis also failed to make a cut into the semi-finals of the 100m breaststroke after he finished 68th out of 87 swimmers.

Van Der Westhuizen will today participate in the 200m freestyle event.