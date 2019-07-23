Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

ZANU-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu has called on all Politburo members to attend a Politburo meeting in Harare tomorrow.

The meeting will be held at the party’s headquarters and all members are expected to attend.

The party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity, Cde Simon Khaya Moyo, confirmed the meeting.

“The Secretary for Administration Cde Obert Mpofu Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday Julu 24, 2019 at the party headquarters commencing at 10AM,” he said.

Cde Khaya Moyo said all members are expected to be seated by 9:45AM.