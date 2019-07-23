Pride Mahlangu, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has granted Matshela Energy (Private) Limited a 25 year licence to establish a 100 megawatts solar energy power plant in Gwanda district, Matabeleland South province.

The regulator confirmed the issuing of the licence in a public notice and said the plant would be established at Timber Farm for purposes of generation and supply of electricity.

“The generation licence is hereby granted to Matshela Energy (Private) Limited . . . to own, operate and maintain the 100MW solar power plant called Matshela Energy — Gwanda Timber Farm Solar Power plant at Gwanda Timber Farm, Gwanda in Matabeleland South Province,” said Zera.

“The licensee may supply electricity to any transmition, distribution or supply licensee who purchases electricity for resale and, with the approval of the Authority, to any one or more consumers.”

Matshela is a Zimbabwean-wholly owned company focused on investment and trading on renewable energy. Zera said the licence was issued in terms of Section 4(1)(e) of the Energy Regulatory Authority Act (Chapter 13:23) as read with Section 42 of the Electricity Act (Chapter 13:19).

The licence is issued at a time Zimbabwe is facing acute electricity supply gaps with low generation capacity at the country’s main power stations in Hwange and Kariba.

The situation has been worsened by drought conditions in the last rainfall season, which has seen water levels at Kariba Power Station drop significantly in the last few months and the inefficiency of the old machinery.

This has forced Zesa to implement a tight load shedding schedule that has seen some places going for up to 18 hours without power.

The issuing of solar plant licences by Zera comes as a short to long term solution to ending the electricity crisis in the country.