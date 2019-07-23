ASTON Villa transfer target Marvelous Nakamba remains AWOL from Club Brugge’s pre-season training camp as he looks to push through a move to the Premier League club.

The west-Midlands outfit has already brought in eight new additions this summer.

But according to Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, Nakamba may become the ninth in the coming weeks.

The publication claims the midfielder is still holding out for a move to Villa, with his entourage believing an agreement will be found soon.

Nakamba failed to return to the Belgian outfit last week, sparking fears he would go on strike to engineer a move away.

Club Brugge want €12m (£10.7m) for the 25-year-old Zimbabwe international, who was recently at the African Cup of Nations.

But Aston Villa are believed to have only offered in the region of £8m so far this summer.

Het Nieuwsblad claim other teams are in the running for Nakamba’s signature, but the chances of the former Vitesse star ever playing for the Brussels outfit again are ‘virtually non-existent’.

If the 25-year-old’s actions on Instagram are anything to go by, he could be edging closer towards a Villa move.

Nakamba only follows 197 other users on the social media app.

But one of those is Aston Villa’s official account.

He also follows Brazilian striker Wesley Moraes, who quit Club Brugge to join Villa last month.

And the 22-year-old may have convinced Nakamba to follow in his footsteps.

Douglas Luiz is expected to be the ninth new face through the door at Villa Park this summer.

Egyptian winger Trezeguet is also closing in on a move before the August 8 transfer deadline.

The 24-year-old was at the Africa Cup of Nations with hosts Egypt, but has now returned to Kasimpasa despite links with a move to Villa.

Dean Smith’s side won 1-0 on Sunday, beating Shrewsbury away from home. – Daily Star (UK)