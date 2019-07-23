Diamond Platnumz’s Wasafi Classsic Records (WCB) has been hit by a fresh round of claims of mistreatment by management.

The latest big name to walk out of the stable is singer Mbosso’s manager Sandra Brown.

Sandra, a vlogger, parted ways with WCB last week after being Mbosso’s manager for over a year.

She is the second high ranking manager to leave after the former manager of singer Harmonize left 10 months ago. Joel Vicent Joseph, alias Mr Puaz, accused Harmonize of arrogance, disrespect and poor pay.

‘EXPLOITATION’

Sources have told Nairobi News that Sandra left after she couldn’t handle ‘exploitation and frustrations’ at the label.

“She (Sandra) wouldn’t want to talk about but… from what I understand she was being underpaid and having to work for long hours. She couldn’t take it anymore and walked away,” the source revealed.

However while speaking to Bongo 5, Mbosso claimed that Sandra has not left WCB but was moved to another department in an internal restructuring.

Sandra has since been replaced by Almah Bronx, who also manages the east Africa affairs of Nigerian star Patoranking.

According to the WCB structure, each artiste signed under the label is assigned a personal manager.

The ‘personal managers’ report to WCB top managers Babu Tale, Sallam Mendez and Said Fella whose decisions are unquestioned.

The three are the decision makers alongside the WCB founder and president Diamond Platnumz.

‘EXPLOITS EVERYBODY’

A former WCB employee told Nairobi News that the label ‘exploits’ everyone, including the musicians.

The only people who benefit are the three top trusted managers who earn more than the artistes themselves, the source claimed.

“Working as a WCB manager is no walk in the park. You are paid by the label on the basis of how much income the artiste you handle generates. It’s a small percentage not equivalent at all to the work put” the former employee narrated.

“Why do you think Rick Mavoko left WCB so soon? You have had him say in interviews his contract was exploitative. Haven’t you?” the source posed.

Mavoko dumped Kenyan rapper King Kaka, Kaka Empire stable in 2016 to sign up with WCB but terminated his 10 year contract with the latter two years later.