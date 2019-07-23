Recently, Econet shifted their data prices upwards and though Telecel has reviewed their daily data bundles, their changes are more palatable and welcome for subscribers.







The new changes here are the additions of the $4 bundle and $7 which get subscribers 800 MB and 1.5GB. These are extremely competent bundles as Econet’s 750 MB bundle costs $7.50 whilst $4 on Telecel gets you 800MB. In fact, Telecel’s 1.5GB bundle costs (for $7) less than Econet’s 750 MB.







Whilst the prices are appealing you’ll have to keep in mind the fact Telecel’s network coverage is the weakest in the country so you’ll have to know if 4G is available in your area before taking the leap and throwing away your Econet line.

Whilst the cheaper data is welcome, it’s not clear what the impact of this will be on the network considering that local networks are running on generators for 14-18 hours every day. Whether Telecel’s pricing will be a wise decision will only be clear in the long haul.

