Elita Chikwati, Harare Bureau

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga has left South Africa, where he was receiving treatment, for China for further medical tests.

This follows a decision by Zimbabwe and China to allow Chinese experts to join fellow experts in Zimbabwe, South Africa and India in attending to the Vice-President.

VP Chiwenga has been recovering with President Mnangagwa last week confirming that the Vice President’s health was improving.

President Mnangagwa said VP Chiwenga was now able to do physical exercises on his own, an indication that he was on the road to recovery.

In a statement yesterday, Presidential spokesman Mr George Charamba confirmed the latest developments.

“Following last week’s Presidential statement on Vice-President CGDN Chiwenga’s health and recovery status, the Office of the President and Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that the Vice-President this week left for the People’s Republic of China where he is set to undergo further medical tests.

“His relocation to China, which builds on the satisfactory recovery progress he has been making, follows weekend discussions at the highest level between Governments of Zimbabwe and China at which a decision was taken to allow Chinese medical experts to join their expert counterparts from Zimbabwe, South Africa and India in attending to the Vice-President.

“The Office will keep the nation updated on the progress the Vice-President continues to make towards full recovery,” he said.

President Mnangagwa’s clarification is set to pour cold water on some sections of the media who have been publishing speculative stories on VP Chiwenga’s health.