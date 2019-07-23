KaiOS Technologies, maker of the KaiOS smartfeature phone has announced that it has added WhatsApp to its KaiStore in a move to connect the world, in partnership with Facebook, the social media giant which owns WhatsApp.







The low-cost smart feature phone will now enable users to make calls, text, and WhatsApp their friends and family across the world.

We’re thrilled to bring WhatsApp to the KaiOS platform and extend such an important means of communication to a brand new demographic……..KaiOS has been a critical partner in helping us bring private messaging to smart feature phones around the world. Providing WhatsApp on KaiOS helps bridge the digital gap to connect friends and family in a simple, reliable and secure way





KaiOS said its users can download WhatsApp from the KaiStore to either their 512MB and 256MB RAM devices. The app has all the features one would find in the smartphone version, complete with end-to-end encryption.

KaiOS is tailor-made for third-world countries where a lot of people still cannot afford to buy a smartphone. By adding WhatsApp, KaiOS is now more attractive to people who wanted to use the chat but couldn’t a afford smartphone.

