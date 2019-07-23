YoMix users just experienced the shock of their Yomix life. Since yesterday evening many users have reporting a sharp increase of YoMix’s prices. A 7.81 gig that was going for $32 is now priced at $164 for some users and for some its now going for $69.













Am deleting yomix @econet_support makuda kudzora mapoints e sunday moti ndoiwana kupi mari yese iyo @tudzaa @4our_Zw pic.twitter.com/RvxvfuOf60 — Trepsy (@tapsmuch) July 23, 2019

YoMix yaramba kusvika neni 2030. Iri bhero reData Bundle randirwadza @econetzimbabwe @econet_support — ephie (@epherton08) July 22, 2019

Its high time I need to upgrade @NetOneCellular from side chick to main bae, @econetzimbabwe , @econet_support u are mistreating me 😭 pic.twitter.com/UApE96tPeD — The Actuary (@ZirambaTendai) July 23, 2019

Hie @econet_support how come my yomix charges are very high compared to others? I am not enjoying yomix at all — oswald masawi (@ocymasawi1) July 23, 2019

Has Econet increased YoMix prices?

YoMix’s tariffs are ever-changing based on a number of factors as I pointed out yesterday. So, Yes this time YoMix’s tariffs have sharply risen. And as YoMix repeatedly tells us,”keep mixing to unlock more value” (keep mixing to get lower tariffs).

Hello @tjeninleya, thank you for tagging us. Please note that YoMix tariffs are dynamic, please keep mixing to unlock more value. ^TFM — Econet Customer Care (@econet_support) July 23, 2019