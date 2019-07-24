Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

CYCLISTS Sophia Colladon (6), Marcus Nascimento (8) and Spencer Muchamiri (13) are taking part in the Union Cycliste Internationale BMX World Championships that started in Zolder, Belgium, yesterday and ends on July 27.

Other members of the team Joanna Gore (8), Emmanuel Kagande (9), Tariq Shelton (9), Emmanuel Gore (10) and Enoch Gore (12) missed out on the trip, as they couldn’t secure visas.

The three riders were accompanied by their coach Tawanda Marova.

Colladon and Nascimento will race in today’s track, while Muchamiri will take centre stage tomorrow.

“It’s all excitement for the three riders in Belgium. This is their first time riding in such a big event and I am hoping they do well. All riders put in a lot of hard work in training here and in South Africa,” said National BMX Association of Zimbabwe president Willem Krause.

As part of their training, they competed in the South African National BMX tournament at the Queenburgh BMX Track in KwaZulu-Natal on July 7.