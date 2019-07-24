BCCI is playing the waiting game given that the matches are still some months away.

ZIMBABWE cricket has fallen into an abyss of darkness as the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended the nation from international cricket with immediate effect.

This not only ended a few careers of the players, but has also put a question mark before some of the future series that the team is scheduled to play in.

The ICC found Zimbabwe Cricket violated Article 2.4 (c) and (d) of its constitution, which imposes an obligation on members to provide a process for free and democratic elections.

This has led the ICC to cut off funding to ZC with immediate effect and representative teams from the African nation will not be allowed to participate in any ICC event.

Suspension of the Zimbabwe cricket team has now put its upcoming tour to India in serious trouble, given that no team representing the country can play any international cricket.

India are scheduled to play three T20Is in Guwahati on January 5, Indore on January 7 and Pune on January 10.

Zimbabwe and India last played international cricket in 2016 when the Men in Blue travelled to the African nation for ODI and T20I matches.

“Right now, we are not really thinking of any back-up plan. We will wait for the ICC quarterly meeting on October 16.

Since they have been given three months to get their house in order, it is only prudent that we wait,” a senior Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official privy to the developments in ICC was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

The BCCI is playing the waiting game given that the matches are still some months away. But the scene might change if ZC fails to get clearance from the ICC for the tour.

“Yes, that’s our dedicated home window. We hope they get their house in order or else we will have to have some plans in place,” he further added.

If Zimbabwe fail to honour the tour, India will need to find a replacement for them in any other full-time member for a short series, which will be followed by the limited overs tour by the Australian team.

The Sports and Recreation Commission and ZC will present their case to the ICC before the board makes any final decision. — CricTracker