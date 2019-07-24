MDC MP Mr Chalton Hwende claimed that last year, NetOne denied MDC a service that they had given Zanu PF with no issues.







The MP says that MDC launched a membership card (similar to one offered by Zanu PF) and NetOne denied them a biller code:

Lastyear MDC introduced an electronic card system and approached Mobile operators for a similar service now extended to @ZANUPF_Official by @NetOneCellular.We were denied this service I will be sending someone again this week to see if we can now use thisplatform @econet_support https://t.co/XQ0eQ6OFjb





Unfortunately the MP wasn’t entirely specific on whether MDC approached all parties or just NetOne and he didn’t clarify why they were denied the service.

We got in touch with NetOne to understand what the issue was and whether the denial was on the basis of politics or there was another issue at hand. The response we got from NetOne didn’t acknowledge any incidents in the past:

As NetOne we wish to state that we are a national institution and any organisation or political party is welcome to use our mobile service platform as well as, other products and services. NetOne prides itself, of being the Network of Choice for all Zimbabweans and, as such we welcome all businesses, civic organisations, political parties and individuals to make use of the added convenience of our Mobile Financial Solution – One Money. We are therefore urging individuals or organisations keen on doing business with NetOne to visit any one of our NetOne outlets throughout the country or contact our 24hr contact centre on 123 or write an email to customercare@netone.co.zw for assistance.

Though this statement suggests NetOne welcomes MDC and any other interested individual/party, it doesn’t address the claims by the member of parliament which suggests they may have been an issue.