In what must be one of the slowest announcement of new bundles, Telecel is still announcing bundle reviews and it seems today the focus is on the new pricing for social media bundles.
WhatsApp Bundles will now be priced as follows:
|Bundle
|Amount
|MB
|Daily
|$1.00
|60MB
|Weekly
|$2.00
|100MB
|Monthly
|$3.00
|200MB
|Monthly
|$5.00
|320MB
|Monthly
|$8.00
|500MB
|Monthly
|$10.00
|600MB
Instagram bundles:
|Bundle
|Amount
|MB
|Daily
|$1.40
|50MB
|Weekly
|$2.30
|85MB
|Monthly
|$4.50
|170MB
|Monthly
|$7.00
|280MB
Facebook bundles:
|Bundle
|Amount
|MB
|Daily
|$1.50
|60MB
|Weekly
|$2.30
|100MB
|Monthly
|$4.50
|200MB
|Monthly
|$7.00
|320MB
