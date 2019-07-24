In what must be one of the slowest announcement of new bundles, Telecel is still announcing bundle reviews and it seems today the focus is on the new pricing for social media bundles.







WhatsApp Bundles will now be priced as follows:

Bundle Amount MB Daily $1.00 60MB Weekly $2.00 100MB Monthly $3.00 200MB Monthly $5.00 320MB Monthly $8.00 500MB Monthly $10.00 600MB

Instagram bundles:







Bundle Amount MB Daily $1.40 50MB Weekly $2.30 85MB Monthly $4.50 170MB Monthly $7.00 280MB

Facebook bundles:

Bundle Amount MB Daily $1.50 60MB Weekly $2.30 100MB Monthly $4.50 200MB Monthly $7.00 320MB